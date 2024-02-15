Up next
YEREVAN — The Armenian government has decided to allocate  23 million euros for the purchase of a new building for the country’s embassy in France. The building chosen by the government is located in the 16th arrondissement of Paris and belonged to a former French president Valéry Giscard D’Estaing.

The price has been agreed on as a result of long negotiations, while the real value of the building significantly exceeds the amount.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan said at the government sitting on Thursday, the building housing the Armenian Embassy in France does not belong to Armenia and has been used free of charge. The contract signed in 1995 expires in 2025.

According to the Deputy Minister, due to the development of Armenian-French relations and the expansion of functions, the conditions of the current building are not sufficient, as Armenia’s permanent representations in UNESCO and La Francophonie are also located in the Embassy.

