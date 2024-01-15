YEREVAN — The US administration will continue to support the Armenian government in strengthening democracy, effectively implementing justice reforms and fighting corruption, US State Department Global Anti-Corruption Coordinator Richard Nephew said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan on Monday.

According to him, the U.S. highly appreciates the steps taken by the Armenian government in the aforementioned directions. Nephew added that he held effective discussions with Armenian partners to give a new impetus to the cooperation.

Pashinyan emphasized the importance of close cooperation with the U.S. administration in the fight against corruption and development of democratic institutions. He noted that the anti-corruption policy and reform program are the priorities of his government, and the executive branch is consistently moving towards the development of anti-corruption mechanisms and increasing the efficiency of institutions.

In this context, the prime minister highlighted the implementation of programs with partner countries, active cooperation, exchange of experience and capacity building.

The meeting also touched upon issues related to the digitalization process, as well as the implementation of joint programs in other directions.