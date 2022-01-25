Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

The Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation is happy to announce the continuation of its partnership with Vlume. The Foundation’s support will enhance Vlume’s electronic library to include more works of Armenian literature — both in the Eastern and Western branches of the language.

The Department continues to collaborate with Vlume to breathe new life into Armenian literature by sponsoring digitization efforts as well as the creation of new content. Under the banner of this partnership various e-books and audiobooks, as well as one animated series have already been published. Through the current collaboration, 180 more e-books and 125 audiobooks will be added to the library by 2023.

Vlume enables users to read and listen to Armenian books on their smartphones, tablets and computers; to learn more about the platform please visit: https://vlume.com/

For further information on the programmes of the Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation please visit: https://gulbenkian.pt/armenian-communities/ and subscribe to our newsletter.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Number of Artsakh War Casualties is 3773, Another 243 MIA

YEREVAN — A total of 3,773 Armenian servicemen were killed during the…

Could Armenians Remain a Global Nation With a Broken Homeland?

By Hratch Tchilingirian EVN Report —  In recent years a new discourse on…

Armenian National Archive Publishes Testimonies of Genocide Survivors

YEREVAN — The National Archives of Armenia have published a three-volume collection…

Relatives of Officer Gurgen Margaryan Axed to Death by Azeri Killer Ramil Safarov Call for Justice

ECHR is examining actions of Hungary and Azerbaijan over release of killer…