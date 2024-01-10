YEREVAN – Artists and government officials attended the ceremonial inauguration of Sergey Parajanov’s statue in Yerevan as part of a series of celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of the late renowned filmmaker.

The statue was unveiled on January 9 and will soon be installed at the square adjacent to the Cinema House. The square itself will be named “Colour of Pomegranates,” a reference to Parajanov’s iconic eponymous 1969 art film. The statue was sculpted by Ara Alekyan.

Arayik Harutyunyan, the Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office and Head of the Organizational Commission of the 100th Anniversary Celebrations of Sergey Parajanov, told reporters at the inauguration in Cinema House that 2023 and 2024 will mark the anniversaries of renowned artists such as Aram Khachaturyan, Sergey Parajanov, Charles Aznavour, and others. “These are people who represent the Armenian nation around the world. The celebrations, confirmed by the government commission, will be organized throughout the whole year. We’ve approved over thirty programs, and we will celebrate the anniversary of birth not only in Yerevan but also in other cities, as well as abroad, in Georgia and France,” Harutyunyan said.

Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sport Zhanna Andreasyan lauded the statue and said that it is a fine embodiment of the late artist. Andreasyan said she hopes that a Walk of Fame will be opened outside the Cinema House in Yerevan, and the statue will be moved there.

The ARARAT Museum of Yerevan Brandy Company is opening a temporary exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Sergei Parajanov. The exhibition, titled “Sergei Parajanov: Uninterrupted Flight,” will showcase photographs taken by Parajanov’s friend and student, photographer Yuri Mechitov, including the famous “Flight” photo.

The “Flight” photo is considered one of the most iconic images of Parajanov and is notable for its unique composition and symbolism. The photo was taken on May 15, 1981, and captures Parajanov’s persona as well as his creative genius, as the author of the photo’s composition was Parajanov himself.

“It is rather challenging, almost impossible, to have a comprehensive analysis of Parajanov’s extraordinary heritage. His works alter our views on visual perception and turn it into a thrilling mystery. Parajanov’s whole life was a sincere search for the beautiful and harmonious, and this exhibition offers a glimpse into his world. We are delighted that visitors from Armenia and around the world will have the opportunity to discover the new facets of Mastery, Generosity, Creativity, and Devotion,” noted Zaruhi Saribekyan, Communications Manager of Yerevan Brandy Company.