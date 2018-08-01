Top Posts
Home Armenia Armenia Responds to Russian Criticism
ArmeniaFeaturedNews

Armenia Responds to Russian Criticism

August 1, 2018

YEREVAN — Armenia again ruled out a change of its traditional foreign policy orientation on Wednesday when it responded to Russia’s criticism of serious accusations levelled against former senior Armenian officials.

Spokesman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan said today that “the priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy are to further expand and strengthen allied relations with Russia and to increase the efficiency of collaboration within CSTO and EAEU”.

Tigran Balayan said this while commenting on “the remarks from Russian experts and officials regarding recent events in Armenia” at the request of Arminfo.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the high-profile criminal cases contradict the new Armenian government’s earlier assurances that it has “no intention to persecute its predecessors for political motives.” “In the last few days, we have repeatedly conveyed our concerns to the Armenian leadership,” he said in what was rare criticism of Yerevan publicly voiced by Moscow.

Lavrov referred to the prosecutions of former Armenian President Robert Kocharian, former Defense Minister Mikael Harutiunian and former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov, the current secretary general of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). The three men are facing coup charges stemming from the March 2008 post-election unrest in Yerevan.

Tigran Balayan, said the criminal proceedings are part of the new government’s efforts to establish the rule of law and combat corruption. “These processes are not connected with Armenia’s foreign policy and should not be misinterpreted,” he said in his written comments.

In a clear reference to Khachaturov’s prosecution, Lavrov said that Yerevan is putting “the normal work” of Russian-led alliances of ex-Soviet states at risk. Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry described as “unprofessional” an Armenian proposal to the CSTO to replace Khachaturov by another, presumably Armenian, official.

0 comment
1
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Mexicans Protest Against Azerbaijani Dictator Heydar Aliyev’s Statue

October 21, 2012

“MARCH FOR JUSTICE” Youth Rally and Candlelight Vigil in Memory of Armenian Genocide Victims

April 20, 2011

Come on a My House! William Saroyan House-Museum Grand Opening Set for August 31st

July 12, 2018

Sevag Balikci’s Sister Settles in Armenia With Husband & Kid

April 25, 2017

Armenian President Rejects Turkish Invitation Calling it a “Primitive” Attempt to Overshadow Genocide Centennial

January 16, 2015

Ucom and Calix Partner to Make Armenia a World Leading Showcase of Cutting Edge

October 19, 2016

Armenia, Nagorno Karabakh Flags Raised at Florida International University

April 8, 2014

Kardashian Sisters Announce Plans for First-Ever Trip to Armenia

January 13, 2015

Armenian-NKR Interparliamentary Committee Demands Artsakh’s Full Participation in Negotiations

June 26, 2014

Armenian Bar Association Appoints Gayane Khechoomian As Director of Operations

November 6, 2017

Leave a Reply