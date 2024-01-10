LOS ANGELES — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has promoted Teni Melidonian to the newly created role of Chief Oscars Officer. Melidonian will report directly to Bill Kramer, Academy CEO.

In her new role, Melidonian will lead strategy, talent relations, special events and production teams for all awards programs and events. She’ll also work closely with the Oscars producers, show host, Disney, ABC and Academy leadership, overseeing the teams developing and executing the Oscars for a global audience, variety.com reports.

In addition to being the lead liaison with Disney/ABC, Melidonian heads up Oscars ad sales, marketing, and strategies supporting audience growth globally. Partlow will lead the teams in producing all awards’ special events throughout the Oscars season, which include the Governors Awards, the Governors Ball, nominations announcement, nominees luncheon and the Scientific and Technical Awards.

“These positions and departments are vital to the Academy’s evolution and success as we head into our 100th Oscars and beyond,” said Kramer. “Teni is creative and forward-thinking—and her years of Academy experience and strong knowledge of our awards are a huge asset for our organization during this exciting and historic time. She played a critical role in the success of last year’s show. MaryJane is a truly innovative leader, and her prowess in producing top-notch events is exceptional. I am deeply grateful for their strategic partnership and support.”

Most recently, as executive vice president of Oscars strategy, Melidonian began her career at the Academy in 2005 as a publicist before advancing to head of communications and publicity and moving to the strategy team. Before the Academy, Melidonian worked in Washington, D.C. for the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia.