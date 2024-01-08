YEREVAN – Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan held a meeting with Louis Bono, US Senior Adviser for the Caucasus negotiations, on Monday, to discusses process of Armenian-Azerbaijani cinflict settlement.

The Security Council said they discussed the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, touched upon the recent negotiations and the implementation of the agreements reached within their framework.

Grigoryan reaffirmed the Armenian side’s commitment to the establishment of lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.