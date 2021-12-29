YEREVAN — Iran announced on Wednesday that it will open a consulate in Kapan, the administrative center of Armenia’s southeastern Syunik province bordering the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian Embassy in Yerevan said on its Twitter page that the Government of the Islamic Republic at its meeting on Wednesday, December 29, approved the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to establish a Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kapan.

The embassy posted several photographs of Syunik’s historic monuments and other landmarks.

Reacting to the development, an Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman told the Armenpress news agency that Yerevan is planning to open a consulate in an unspecified Iranian city. He did not comment further.

Sandwiched between Azerbaijan and its Nakhichevan exclave, Syunik connects the rest of Armenia to Iran through mountainous roads used not only for Armenian-Iranian trade but also cargo shipments to and from other parts of the world.

Visiting Yerevan last week, Iranian lawmaker Mahmoud Ahmadi-Bighash, reportedly warned that Tehran is strongly opposed to any redrawing of borders in the South Caucasus. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein