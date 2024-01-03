Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian refuted reports that the Metsamor nuclear power plant in neighboring Armenia may have polluted the Araks  border river with radioactive materials, Tasnim news agency reported.

The foreign minister attended a meeting of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission in Tehran on Sunday.

Asked by a lawmaker, who represents two border counties in the northwestern province of Ardabil, Amirabdollahian dismissed concerns about the radioactive contamination of the Araks River.

The foreign minister said a technical report and verification activities of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran have dismissed any pollution of the Aras River caused by the operation of the Metsamor nuclear power plant in Armenia.

In August 2022, Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency alleged that the Metsamor nuclear power plant dumps 12,000-16,000 cubic meters of radioactive waste into the Aras River every day. Earlier, Turkish Parliament asked the IAEA to close the Armenian NPP.

The Armenian Nuclear Power Plant, the only one in the South Caucasus region, is located near the town of Metsamor, about 30 kilometers west of Yerevan. It was built in the 1970s, but was closed following a devastating earthquake in 1988.

In March 2014, the Armenian government decided to extend the plant’s service life up to 2026. The plan was financed by $270 million Russian loan and a $30 million grant.

In November 2023 the government of Armenia decided to allocate  about 20 billion drams (nearly $50 million) in  2024 for the second extension of the service life of the nuclear power plant until 2036.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

From Genocide to the Getty House: Celebrating 100 Years of Armenian-Americans in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — On the evening of Thursday, November 6, 2014, the…

Armenia and Georgia Team up to Organize Evacuation of Exchange Students From United States

YEREVAN — Thirty-five Armenian exchange students enrolled in different US schools under…

U.S. Ambassador Tours ANI Exhibit on YMCA During the First Republic of Armenia

YEREVAN – The United States Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia, Richard…

Armenia’s Foreign Trade in January 2023 Soared by 93.8%, to Nearly $1.3 Billion, Economic Activity Up 10.5%

YEREVAN — Armenia’s foreign trade in January 2023 amounted to about $1.3…