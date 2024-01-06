Up next
YEREVAN — Some 223 people were killed during Azerbaijan’s latest aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19-20, 2023, and another 218 were killed in an explosion at a fuel depot near Stepanakert on September 25, Head of Armenia’s Investigation Committee Argishti Karamyan said in an interview with Armenia’s Public Television.

He specified that of the 223 people killed by Azerbaijani soldiers on September 19-20, 25 were civilians, including five minors. Another 244 people were wounded, 76 of them civilians, including 10 minors. Also, 20 people have been missing, including five civilians.

He also said that about 20 cases of desecration of bodies have been recorded, confirmed by expert examinations.

Over 70 others died en route from NK to Armenia, as well as shortly after arrival. “This is mostly due to the severe psychological impact that our compatriots went through,” Kyaramyan said.

