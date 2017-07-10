Dr. Hratch Tchilingirian to Talk About Christian Communities in Turkey

GLENDALE – University of Oxford Associate, Dr. Hratch Tchilingirian will be in town to present a special illustrated talk titled, Precarious Citizens: Christian Communities in Turkey Today on Tuesday , July 18, 2017 at 7:30pm at Abril Bookstore – 415 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA. Scholar will be introduced by Mark Chenian. Admission is free.

Nearly a century after the establishment of the Turkish Republic, being a Christian in Turkey means going through a continuous process of state-imposed and societal minoritisation in virtually all aspects of communal and individual life. Discrimination and extreme “othering” continue to pose great challenges to Christian communities. This presentation will provide a brief background about the various Christian communities in Turkey today and will discuss some of the key problems facing them,with a particular focus on the Armenians, the largest Christian community in the country.

Dr. Hratch Tchilingirian is an activist sociologist. In recent years he has drawn attention to the plight of minorities and Christian communities in the Middle East, especially in academic and policy-making circles. Following his PhD at the London School of Economics, he was director of research on Eurasia and lecturer at Cambridge University’s business school (2003-2012). Since 2012, he is Associate of the Faculty of Oriental Studies at University of Oxford, focusing on Middle Eastern and Armenian studies. Dr Tchilingirian has lectured internationally and is the author of numerous studies and article. He remains deeply engaged in community life and takes active part in civic and professional projects.

Presented by Abril Bookstore.