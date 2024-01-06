Up next
YEREVAN — The agreement on mutual elimination of visa requirement for the citizens of the Republic of Armenia and the United Arab Emirates will enter into force from February 1, 2024, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ani Badalyan informs.

Therefore, starting from February 1, Armenian citizens can enter, exit and transit through the UAE without an entry visa or fee. The passport of an Armenian national must be valid for at least 6 months from the date of arrival in the UAE.

Armenian citizens will be allowed to stay in the territory of the United Arab Emirates for a maximum period of 90 days in each 180-day period.

The validity of the passport refers to the period of validity indicated on the 2nd (Armenian) and 3rd (English) pages of the passport, not the note on the validity in foreign countries (round stamp) indicated on the 4th page of the passport, which is no longer applicable and is not mandatory from January 1, 2024.

