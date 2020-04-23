Armenia’s Ministry of Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Armenia over the last 24 hours has increased by 50, for a total 1,523.

The number of patients who have recovered from the virus has increased by 26 and now totals 659.

There are currently 840 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia. Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan at the government meeting today presented the details: “At the moment we have 10 patients who are in critical condition, 230 have been diagnosed with pneumonia, 5 are connected to ventilators, one of them is quite young, he is 27 years old, but he suffers from a severe congenital chronic disease, doctors are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation, it seems there is hope that they can save his life.”

“For the rest, I can say that the growth rate is essentially the same if we compare the ratio of the number of new cases to the total number of cases. From the point of view of the bed capacity, peak load has not reach to the point that we could talk, for example, of switching to another option, when patients with mild forms of the disease remain at home, that is, we still have time to hospitalize everyone and keep patients with the mildest forms of the disease in hotels.” the Minister stated.

The Minister also noted that, given the fact that, in accordance with the new decision of the government that certain types of economic activity are allowed, it is necessary for citizens to be even more vigilant. Restrictions on activities in the areas of manufacturing, trade, communications and real estate have been lifted.

The Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan stated that in the near future this list will be expanded. “We can say that the trend in the spread of the virus is still controllable, and if this continues, I think we will continue to open up various types of economic activities” he said.

Restrictions on inter-regional movement were also lifted, checkpoints were removed. However, restrictions on the movement of persons and public transport remain. Restrictions on entry and exit continue to operate in the communities of Maralik, Dzorakap, and Vardenis.

To date, 24 patients diagnosis with COVID-19 have died in Armenia.