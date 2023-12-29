Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

PARIS — France has declared two employees of Azerbaijan’s embassy persona non grata in a move of “reciprocity”, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Azeri Foreign ministry said in a earlier statement it had summoned French ambassador Anne Boillon to express a “strong protest over the actions of two employees of the French Embassy”.

Without providing further details, it said the two had been declared personae non gratae and ordered to leave the country within 48 hours.

The move came amid tense relations between the countries as Baku has accused France of being biased towards Armenia during European-mediated peace talks with its arch-foe.

In November, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused France of inciting conflicts in the Caucasus by arming Armenia.

In October, Aliyev refused to attend negotiations with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan in Spain, over what he said was France’s “biased position”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Russia Insists on OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Renewed Visits to Karabakh

MOSCOW — Russia has reiterated that the U.S., Russian and French mediators…

Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica Accuses Turkey of Genocide Denial

ANTALYA — Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica left Antalya on Sunday, just one…

No Single Millimetre of Armenia’s Territory Will Be Ceded, PM Pashinyan Reiterates

SYUNIK — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterates that no single millimeter of…

Acclaimed Turkish Writer Yasar Kemal Passes Away

ISTANBUL — One of modern Turkey’s most celebrated literary figures, Yasar Kemal,…