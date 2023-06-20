Author
YERASKH — GTB Steel Company have decided to place the flags of the Republic of Armenia and the United States of America on the territory of the smelter under construction in Armenia’s Yeraskh village.
The flag-raising ceremony will take place tomorrow, June 20, at 1:00 p.m.

The factory is being built with Armenian-American investments.

Since June 13, the Azerbaijani side has been regularly shooting at the metallurgical enterprise under construction.

Two Indian nationals were wounded as a result of shooting that took place on June 14.

 

