Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on Thursday.

During the meeting the parties discussed issues related to CSTO activities. The CSTO General Secretary informed the Armenian Foreign Minister about the results of the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council and the joint session of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers and the Committee of Secretaries of the Security Council held in Minsk in November 2023.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Imangali Tasmagambetov exchanged views on the situation in the region, as well as projects aimed at the development of transport and economic interconnectivity, including the “Crossroads of Peace” concept developed by the Armenian government.