EP Deputy: Baku is Destabilize the Situation on the Border During the Holidays

YEREVAN (News.am) — Baku is trying to destabilize the situation on the border during the holidays, member of the European Parliament Frank Engel (Luxembourg, Group of the European People’s Party) told Armenian News.am.

“I suppose the Azerbaijani attacks follow a pattern which essentially consists of trying to instill the generalized feeling in Armenians that they should never be allowed to lead a carefree life around moments of celebration as long as Azerbaijan considers its situation unsatisfactory,” Frank Engel said emphasizing that he remembered when “President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Bako Sahakian wanted to travel to Brussels last November, there were attacks on Artsakh and the President cancelled his trip due to the volatile security situation – which is exactly what Baku wanted and intended,”.

Engel also stated that Azerbaijan should recognize the need for direct negotiations with Karabakh. He did not see any use in “resuming” what has never been a peace process anyway.

“Certainly not as long as Azerbaijan does not accept direct talks with Artsakh,” he said. “And Armenia should strongly insist that the continuation of its otherwise useless membership of Russian led “Eurasian Union” is conditioned by unfaltering Russian support of Armenia in Caucasus conflicts,” Frank Engel added.