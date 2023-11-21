YEREVAN — Armenia has submitted its sixth proposal on a peace agreement to Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

In an X post it said that the step followed Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s public statement on November 18, calling for “intensified diplomatic efforts to achieve the signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.”

“Armenia remains committed to concluding and signing a document on normalization of relations based on previously announced principles,” the ministry said.

In his recent public remarks Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urged the Azerbaijani leadership to publicly commit to the three key principles for achieving peace that he said were agreed upon by the parties during several rounds of Western-mediated negotiations in 2022 and 2023.

Pashinyan outlined those principles as follows: Armenia and Azerbaijan recognize each other’s territorial integrity, the delimitation of the countries’ borders is based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration by which former Soviet republics recognized each other’s borders after the collapse of the USSR, and that regional trade and transport links are opened while respecting sovereign jurisdictions.