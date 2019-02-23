BURBANK – The members of the Zorayan Museum Committee of the Western Diocese are pleased to announce an art exhibition “The Dream Garden,” by Ramelia Allahverdi. The art exhibit of her works will be held with an Opening Reception on Wednesday, March 6, 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and remain on display up to March 7 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The Zorayan Museum is located in the Western Diocesan Complex of the Armenian Church of North America, 3325 North Glenoaks Boulevard in Burbank, CA.

His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese, reports that this exhibition of the paintings of Ramelia Allahverdi are in keeping with the mission of the Zorayan Museum to organize exhibitions of paintings, lectures and theatrical plays to promote understanding and appreciation of Armenian ethnic, religious and cultural diversity by exposing the beauty of our heritage and preserving and sharing the experiences with the people of the world.

Hayk Madoyan, Chair of the Zoroyan Museum Committee, reports that the committee anticipate an enthusiastic response from viewers. Ramelia Allahverdi is a figurative painter. Her subjects are mostly women and many of her works shows feminine emotions. She has been known for her work in watercolor and pencil drawing, but her recent works are also created with acrylic and alcohol ink. She expresses what she feels in her paintings. She paints her emotions, feelings and her inner world. Her pursuit of art is strong as she continues to explore her abilities, while teaching art to youngsters in the Glendale area.

Ramelia Allaverdi was born in 1983, in New Julfa, the Armenian quarter of Isfahan and the old capital of Iran. Indications of Ramelia’s interest and love for painting appeared in early childhood. She won several awards in her teenage years and decided to pursue art. Ramelia graduated from Sonaye University of Najaf Abad in 2003, with a degree in Graphic Design. She moved to Armenia to continue her education at State Academy of Fine Arts in Yerevan. Upon her return from Armenia, she decided to relocate in the U.S. Before leaving Iran, she participated in a photography competition (People & Metro Tehran-Iran) and her pictures were recognized as the best photos submitted. She has been living in California since 2010.

The exhibition is open to the public and admission is free. For further information contact the Zorayan Museum at the Western Diocese Office (818) 558-7474.