YEREVAN — The Migration and Citizenship Service of Armenia’s Interior Ministry began today accepting applications for Armenian citizenship from forcibly displaced residents of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The head of the Service Armen Ghazaryan said those refugees who have settled in the regions of the country can apply to local passport offices.

On October 26, Armenian government approved a decision to take under its ‘temporary protection’ all refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to Justice Minister Grigor Minasyan, persons taken under protection by force of law get the status of refugees and the rights guaranteed by international law on refugees.

On October 25 the National Assembly of Armenia passed a legislative initiative simplifying the procedure of obtaining Armenian citizenship. According to the it, not only children whose parents are citizens of Armenia, but also parents whose children are citizens of Armenia are eligible to obtain Armenian citizenship. Also, adult foreign nationals will be eligible to apply for citizenship if one of their parents has Armenian citizenship.