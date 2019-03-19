Author
LAZIO, ITALY — The Regional Council of Lazio has recognized the Armenian Genocide, the Council for the Armenian Community of Rome informs.

At a sitting on March 18 the Council unanimously approved a motion presented by Councilmember Sergio Pirozzi, acknowledging the fact of the Armenian Genocide and expressing full solidarity to the Armenian people in their fight for historical truth and human rights protection.

Lazio thus becomes the 136th local government authority in Italy to recognize the Genocide.

On the occasion of the recognition Councilor Pirozzi, in the letter sent to the Council for the Armenian community declared:

“This motion represents a sincere act of truth and solidarity towards a people victim of deportations and brutal killings.”

“Standing by the Armenian nation is our duty, making history recognizable – an obligation which must be conveyed especially to the new generation to prevent the repetition of such tragedies,” Pirozzi said in his letter.

The Council for the Armenian Community of Rome expresses gratitude to all the members of the Council of the Lazio Region.

