BRUSSELS — The second high-level Armenia-EU Political and Security Dialogue took place on Wednesday in Brussels, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

It said building upon the inaugural meeting of the dialogue held in Yerevan this January, the meeting confirmed mutual interest of Armenia and the EU to further enhance political dialogue and cooperation in the areas of foreign, security and defense policy.

The EU reiterated its unequivocal support to the sovereignty, territorial integrity (29.800 km2) and inviolability of borders of Armenia and welcomed Armenia’s readiness for closer cooperation with the European Union.

During the meeting, the parties touched upon the present challenges to the European security architecture. In this regard, the unacceptability of the use, or the threat of use of force, was strongly highlighted.

The parties stressed the absolute necessity of establishing durable peace and stability in the South Caucasus. In this regard the EU expressed support to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the principles of mutual recognition of territorial integrity and inviolability of borders based on the 1991 Almaty Declaration, border delimitation based on relevant USSR General Staff maps that have been provided to the sides, and the unblocking of regional communications based on respect for the sovereignty and jurisdiction of either country, on the basis of reciprocity and equality.

Armenia confirmed its willingness to attend leaders’ meeting in Brussels facilitated by President of the European Council Charles Michel. The EU welcomed Armenia’s “Crossroads of Peace” project concept, as an expression of commitment of the Government of Armenia to the establishment of peace and cooperation in the region and beyond.

Armenia highly appreciated the fast deployment of the EU civilian CSDP mission (EU Mission in Armenia – EUMA) along the internationally recognized border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the support rendered by the EU Member States to it. The Armenian side also welcomed the EU’s readiness to involve third countries in the Mission. The parties discussed the possibility of extension of the Mission, as well as non-lethal support to Armenia through the European Peace Facility. The support to Armenia’s participation in regional projects such as the Black Sea Underwater Electricity and Internet Cables was reaffirmed.

The parties also touched upon the issues of mass displacement of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, reaffirming previously stated positions that the rights and security of the Karabakh Armenians including right to return should be ensured.

With regard to the Armenia-Turkey full normalization process, both parties expressed hope that agreements reached so far, in particular the opening of land border for the third country citizens and diplomatic passports holders, will be implemented in the earliest possible timeframe.

The participants of the Dialogue also discussed the state of relations with countries in the region, wider geopolitical developments, as well as issues relating to hybrid threats and other security challenges.

The next Armenia-EU Political and Security Dialogue will take place in Yerevan in 2024.

The high-level Political and Security Dialogue was co-chaired by the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan and Deputy Secretary General/Political Director of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora.