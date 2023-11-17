LOS ANGELES – Airing on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. PT, Armenia Fund USA will host its annual telethon for the 26th year. A November tradition for Armenians globally, this year’s program will be available to watch on ArmeniaFund.org, Facebook.com and Youtube.com as well as on AABC, ARTN, Horizon Armenian TV and USArmenia networks for Southern California residents.

Amidst the recent turbulence in Armenia and Artsakh, Armenia Fund USA served as a constant source of hope to the thousands of forcibly displaced Artsakh residents. In its capacity as a humanitarian aid organization, Armenia Fund USA took swift action, allocating $5 million for immediate aid, launching the “Artsakh Refugee Initiative: Restoring Hope Together,” wherein it provided short-term essentials, such as food, clothing and supplies to refugees, while also working to address mid and long-term goals for those settling in Armenia under immense stress.

With an active team on the ground, Armenia Fund USA representatives worked closely with non-governmental organizations, such as The Armavir Development Center and the Martuni Women’s Community Council, amongst others, to provide specific supplies that were most crucial, directly to recipients, without any interference from outside parties.

“The Armenian diaspora has been invaluable to our forcibly displaced compatriots in Artsakh as they reestablish themselves in a new place under immense stress” said Maria Mehranian, Armenia Fund Board Chair. “As you’ve done for the past 25 years, we ask you once again to tune in this Thanksgiving to help us restore hope in Armenia, especially in these very trying times.”

For more details on the telethon, please visit armeniafund.org. To see the latest updates and progress made in Armenia, please follow Armenia Fund USA on Facebook and Instagram.