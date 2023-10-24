Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Pope Francis has awarded Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan the Knight Grand Cross Order of Pope Pius IX, one of the highest honors conferred by the Holy See.

The Order was bestowed to the Armenian Prime Minister by the Holy See’s Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Jose Bettencourt.

PM Pashinyan was awarded the Order for contributions in strengthening the relations between Armenia and the Holy See.

PM Pashinyan thanked for the award and stressed that the government of Armenia is eager to consistently develop ties with the Vatican.

The Armenian Prime Minister wished Bettencourt – who is completing his diplomatic mission in Armenia – successes in his future activities.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Mkhitaryan Has Three Assists in First Start for Arsenal

LONDON — Henrikh Mkhitaryan provided three assists on a dream home debut…

The Armenian Constitutional Court In Crisis

The Constitutional Court of Armenia, which is considered the last “fortress” of…

Karabakh Authorities Blame Azerbaijani Saboteurs for Teen Death

STEPANAKERT — The body of 17-year-old Smbat Tsakanian, who went missing last…

Annual Armenian Independence Day Festival Draws Over 10,000 Attendees

GLENDALE, CA – To mark the 25th anniversary of the Independence of…