YEREVAN — Russian Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin has been summoned to the Armenian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday and handed a protest letter.

On October 23, 2023, Russia’s Channel One TV broadcasted “Dolls of Tutti’s Heir” program during which insulting and completely unacceptable statements were made against high-ranking officials of the Republic of Armenia with the participation of Armenian opposition politician Andranik Tevanyan and Russian journalists.