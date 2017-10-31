Top Posts
Home Armenian S.D.H.P Lebanon Urges Citizens Abroad To Register to Vote
ArmenianDiasporaFeaturedNews

S.D.H.P Lebanon Urges Citizens Abroad To Register to Vote

October 31, 2017

Lebanon’s Social Democrat Hunchakian Party Electoral Office advocates all Lebanese citizens living outside of Lebanon to register to vote in Lebanon’s next general election which will be held in 2018.

In June of 2017, a new electoral law was passed by the Lebanese Parliament allowing Lebanese citizen in Lebanon’s Diaspora to vote from their countries of residence instead of having to travel back to Lebanon.

In a statement, Lebanon’s S.D. Hunchakian Party’s Electoral Office, urged “all Lebanese citizens of Armenian decent living abroad to register online at the following web site: http://www.diasporavote.mfa.gov.lb”.

The online voter registration is set to close on November 20, 2017.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

CineCulture and Armenian Studies Program to Feature Screening of “If Only Everyone”

October 26, 2016

Samvel Babayan Denies Arms Smuggling

March 24, 2017

International Conference on “Armenians, Greeks, and Kurds: A People’s History of the Ottoman Empire” at Fresno State

August 28, 2017

Armenian Church iBook for iPad

February 13, 2012

SD Hunchakian Party Meets With Artsakh President

November 23, 2011

Tehran Hosts Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Commission Meeting

December 15, 2014

California State Assembly Honors Victims on the 100-year Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

April 20, 2015

Knights and Daughters of Vartan Visit Motherland on Mission Trip

October 9, 2017

US Embassy Renovates Yerevan Kindergarten

September 6, 2016

“Latino Americans: Empire of Dreams” to be Hosted by Armenian American Museum at the Brand Library & Art Center

April 29, 2016

Leave a Comment























 