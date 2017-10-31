S.D.H.P Lebanon Urges Citizens Abroad To Register to Vote

Lebanon’s Social Democrat Hunchakian Party Electoral Office advocates all Lebanese citizens living outside of Lebanon to register to vote in Lebanon’s next general election which will be held in 2018.

In June of 2017, a new electoral law was passed by the Lebanese Parliament allowing Lebanese citizen in Lebanon’s Diaspora to vote from their countries of residence instead of having to travel back to Lebanon.

In a statement, Lebanon’s S.D. Hunchakian Party’s Electoral Office, urged “all Lebanese citizens of Armenian decent living abroad to register online at the following web site: http://www.diasporavote.mfa.gov.lb”.

The online voter registration is set to close on November 20, 2017.