GLENDALE -The Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America (AESA) is holding a Fundraising Banquet on Thursday, October 26th, 2023. Funds raised will go toward critical Aerospace Technology and Education Programs in Armenia, such as the Masters of Science in Aerospace Instrumentation Engineering program at the National Academy of Sciences, in collaboration with Engineering City. With the help of donors, AESA will continue to support this program and the ambitious students who will become the future experts and leaders of our homeland.

The fundraiser will take place at the prestigious Kalaydjian Hall and Cultural Center in the city of Burbank, California, where the esteemed Victor Hambartsumyan Award will be presented to Paolo Pirjanian, the visionary founder of Embodied, Inc. and Moxie. Mr. Pirjanian’s pioneering work in robotics and technology exemplifies the innovative spirit AESA aims to celebrate and support through this event. Mr. Piranjian will be delivering the keynote speech for the evening.

A silent auction will be held, and proceeds will also support the fundraising. Auction items include signed memorabilia, records, albums, jerseys, paintings, and travel packages.

Kristine Kumuryan, creator, director, actor, and host of Kandid Koffee, will be the MC of the event.

AESA, a recognized 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is committed to fostering the advancement of the scientific community. AESA’s mission is to empower and enable progress through various avenues, including STEM education, research endeavors, humanitarian initiatives, collaboration, and professional development opportunities.

AESA invites the public to be part of this important initiative by either attending, sponsoring, or making a donation.

For tickets to the Fundraiser, please click here: https://tinyurl.com/aesagala

For further information, sponsorship opportunities, or to RSVP, please contact AESA at [email protected].

Event Location: Kalaydjian Banquet Hall and Cultural Center, 3325 N Glenoaks Blvd, Burbank, CA 91504

Event Date: Thursday, October 26, 6pm – 9pm PT