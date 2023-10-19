YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė of Lithuania in Yerevan during her working visit to Armenia. The two leaders discussed various issues pertaining to the development and expansion of relations across different fields. Specifically, they underscored the significance of deepening trade and economic cooperation, fostering business connections, and implementing joint investment programs. Prime Minister Pashinyan also highlighted Lithuania’s role in advancing Armenia-EU cooperation.

Prime Minister Pashinyan introduced the “Crossroads of Peace” project to his Lithuanian counterpart. According to him, the primary goal of this project is to reopen North-South and East-West communications in the region, including through Armenia’s territory. He stated, “This project will connect the Caspian Sea to the Mediterranean and the Black Sea to the Gulf. It not only stands as a long-term guarantee of stability and development in the region but also serves as a crucial link for global economic cooperation.”

Additionally, Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized that the project has the potential to enhance economic ties between Armenia and the EU as well as Armenia and Lithuania.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Pashinyan informed Prime Minister Šimonytė about the exodus of people from Nagorno-Karabakh due to ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan. He stated, “During my meeting with Prime Minister Šimonytė, I provided an update on the current situation in our region, particularly highlighting the ethnic cleansing that occurred in Nagorno-Karabakh. I also mentioned that another 100,000 Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh have become refugees. Additionally, I presented the steps taken by the Armenian government to address their urgent needs.”

Prime Minister of Armenia expressed gratitude to the Lithuanian government and the European Union for their swift response to the humanitarian crisis and for providing financial support.

Ingrida Šimonytė reaffirmed Lithuania’s support for Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. She remarked, “Our nations have shared friendly ties for a long time. We are united by similar historical experiences, including repression, the struggle for independence, and our commitment to democracy.”