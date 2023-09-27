Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

PASADENA — Professor Ümit Kurt presented a talk on “The Hunchakian Revolutionary Party in Aintab: Founders, Ideology and Structure” on Sept. 20th at the Garo Soghanalian Center in Pasadena.

The presentation was attended by a large group of diverse community leaders and members who were intrigued by the Professor’s vast display of archival materials and his deep knowledge of the subject matter.

Massis Publishing Board Member Krikor Moloyan delivered the opening remarks and asked the audience to take a moment of silence in honor of our brothers and sisters in Artsakh.

Mr. Moloyan read a brief biography of Prof. Kurt’s accolades and recognized bodies of work prior to introducing him to the stage. At the outset, the Professor condemned Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing of the indigenous Armenians of Artsakh which was met with applause. Prof. Kurt then delved into the SDHP’s political activities in Aintab including its structure, key figures, and organizing capabilities.

Immediately following Professor Kurt’s presentation, was an in-depth question and answer session, where audience members asked a variety of questions ranging from Professor Kurt’s academic interests in Armenian Studies to his present-day experiences in Aintab.

At the small reception following the presentation, Krikor Moloyan commented, “The activities and history of the SDHP is an unexplored area of Armenian history and Massis Publishing aims to facilitate such academic research. We are excited about the community’s enthusiasm and participation in Professor Kurt’s stellar presentation and have lectures planned for the near future.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Karabakh Economy Continues Robust Growth

STEPANAKERT — Nagorno-Karabakh’s economy grew by an estimated 9 percent in 2019,…

Gulbenkian Foundation Announces Prizes for Teaching in Armenian Online

LISBON — The Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation announces…

Celebrating Centennial of US-Armenia Diplomatic Relations in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC — The year 2020 marks the centennial of the establishment…

AMAA Artsakh Celebrates KG Graduations

AMAA’s kindergartens in Artsakh are where thousands of children begin their education…