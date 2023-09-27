Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Tens of thousands more residents of Nagorno-Karabakh fled to Armenia on Wednesday in a continuing exodus of the region’s population triggered by last week’s Azerbaijani military offensive.

As of 6 p.m. local time, 53,629 people making up nearly half of Karabakh’s estimated population have crossed into Armenia through the Lachin corridor, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, told reporters.

Nazeli Baghdasaryan, spokeswoman for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

The road connecting Karabakh to Armenia remained jammed by hundreds of cars, buses and trucks carrying Karabakh Armenians unwilling to live under Azerbaijani rule.

“Poor people are left without any help as they hit the road to come here,” complained one of the refugees. “There is no escort, nothing. Neither the Russians nor anybody else gives directions.”

The middle-aged woman spoke to RFE/RL’s Armenian Service in the border town of Goris where an aid center set up by the Armenian government continued to offer them medicine, food, warm clothing and temporary housing. Local government officials working there were again joined by many volunteers from private charities also helping the refugees.

Baghdasaryan said earlier in the day that only about 8,000 refugees have accepted accommodation provided by the government in hotels, resorts and public buildings across Armenia. Most of them have been resettled in the Kotayk and Ararat provinces north and south of Yerevan.

The majority of the arriving refugees kept telling government officials and aid workers that they will live with relatives or have other places of residence in Armenia.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Pashinian to Visit France at Macron’s Invitation

YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian will travel to Paris at…

Armenian Peacekeepers Leaving for Lebanon

YEREVAN — The Armenian peacekeeping subdivision will leave for Lebanon today to…

Framework Agreement on Cooperation Signed between Armenia and California

NEW YORK — A Framework Agreement on Cooperation has been signed between…

Lydian Agrees $325 Milion Funding for Armenia Gold Mine

Gold mine developer Lydian International has reached a major milestone – agreeing…