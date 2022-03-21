Artur Davtyan
Author
CAIRO — Armenian gymnast Artur Davtyan collected 14.983 points and won a gold medal in the vault event at the third round World Cup series, held in Cairo, Egypt. Davtyan earned his third consecutive 2022 World Cup series gold.

In still rings Armenia’s Vahagn Davtyan repeated his gold medal-winning performance from the 2022 World Cup of Doha. He tallied an unbeatable 14.983 points.

The 2022 FIG World Cup circuit in Artistic Gymnastics is a series of competitions officially organized and promoted by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) in 2022. Due to the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, the International Gymnastics Federation implemented restrictions regarding the use of Russian and Belarusian anthems and flags for the competitions in Cottbus, Germany and Doha, Qatar. Starting March 7, the FIG banned Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from taking part in FIG-sanctioned competitions.
The fourth round of the series will be held in Baku march 31 to April. Most probably Armenian gymnasts will miss this competition.

 

