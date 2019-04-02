GLENDALE — On Friday, March 29, Mr. Artak Bshdikian an adviser for RA Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan, accompanied with Razmik Stepanyan, an adviser at the consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles, visited Social Democratic Hunchakian Party Glendale office, The guests were greeted by the representatives of the SDHP, headed by Western Region chairman Krikor Khodanian.

During the meeting, Mr. Bshdikian presented the new strategy of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, the general situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, production and procurement of new weapons systems, the Humanitarian Mission to Syria, the changes taking place in the armed forces, the steps being taken to improve the living conditions of the soldiers and the plan to build a new and modern military hospital.

Afterwards, Mr. Bshdikyan answered questions concerning the recent developments on the issue of Artsakh, the negotiating process and news items recently published in the Armenian media some of them criticizing Ministry of Defense.

Mr. Bshdikian addressed all the issues raised with exhaustive answers and explanations.