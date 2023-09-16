Up next
ANKARA — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has revealed that he has offered Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan to hold a quadripartite summit on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, TASS reports.

“We conveyed our proposal for a trilateral meeting under our leadership to them (Azerbaijan and Armenia). Beyond the trilateral approach, we also made a quadrilateral proposal,” Erdogan said at a news conference in Istanbul on Saturday ahead of his departure for next week’s UN General Assembly meeting in New York.

“There has been no response yet,” he said of the four-way proposal, noting that he would discuss the matter with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

