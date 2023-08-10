YEREVAN — The world’s largest American hotel chain, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, is set to construct hotel complexes in Armenia named Wyndham Tsaghkadzor, Ramada Plaza by Wyndham, Wyndham Garden, and Wyndham Grand Residences.

The Wyndham Hotel Group has outlined plans for a 150-room hotel complex capable of accommodating 498 guests. The total area of the project will span 22,005 square meters, with an estimated investment of around 30 million US dollars.

The endeavor is projected to generate 380 new employment opportunities. The inauguration of the hotel complex is scheduled for December 2025, according to Sergey Yegorov, the Wyndham Hotel Group’s Development Director for Israel, Central Asia, and CIS countries.

The presence of the “Wyndham Hotels & Resorts” brand in the Armenian market is expected to bolster the recent trends in tourism development, particularly catering to tourists who seek high-class and luxury vacations. This project paves the way for fresh prospects in the advancement of the country’s economy, tourism sector, and hotel industry. The inaugural project, Wyndham Tsaghkadzor, is destined to hold its own amidst the array of hotels in Tsaghkadzor.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stands as one of the world’s largest and most technologically advanced hotel chains, boasting a presence of 9,200 hotels in 80 countries across 22 distinctive brands. Wyndham encompasses virtually every segment of the lodging market, ranging from luxury establishments to budget-friendly accommodations, including motels. Some of the most renowned brands under its umbrella include Wyndham, Wingate by Wyndham, Hawthorn Suites, Ramada, Knights Inn and AmeriHost Inn, Days Inn, Super 8, Baymont Inn & Suites, Microtel Inns and Suites, Travelodge, Howard Johnson, and Dolce.