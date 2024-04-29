SHENZHEN, CHINA — Armenian students won three medals in the 58th International Mendeleev Olympiad in Chemistry held in Shenzhen, China, on April 20-26.

A total of 154 representatives from 29 countries participated in the competition. The Armenian team was represented by Sergey Tadevosyan (Quantum College), Artavazd Arabachyan and Arman Kharatyan (Vanadzor Special School of Mathematics and Natural Sciences), and Benyamin Hayrapetyan (Sevan High School). The team was led by Andranik Davinyan from the Scientific and Technological Center of Organic and Pharmaceutical Chemistry of the National Academy of Sciences, chairman of the Republican Chemistry Olympiad Committee.

Sergey Tadevosyan and Artavazd Arabachyan won bronze medals, while Arman Kharatyan won a silver medal.

57th Mendeleev Olympiad, which was held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, the RA team won one silver and one bronze medal each.

Armenia has won a total of 44 medals (1 gold, 8 silver and 35 bronze) at International Mendeleev Olympiads.

The International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad (IMO) is a prestigious annual event that brings together talented students from around the world to compete and collaborate in the field of chemistry. The IMO has become a hallmark of excellence in science education, providing a platform for young scientists to showcase their skills and contribute to advancements in chemistry and related fields.