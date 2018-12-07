Top Posts
Home Commentary A New Chapter For Armenia
CommentaryFeaturedNews

A New Chapter For Armenia

December 7, 2018

The citizens of Armenia will be heading to the ballot box to elect the next National Assembly. For the first time in more then twenty years, they will have the opportunity to vote for their preferred political party and individual candidates, at their free will.

On December 9th, one of the main goals of the People’s Revolution of April and May will become reality. A new parliament will be formed and many representatives of the former oligarchic system will not be part of it.

The first ten days of the election campaign progressed in a calm atmosphere. Yes, there were mutual attacks and mudslinging, but it was all within acceptable norms. Unlike previous elections, the use of state levers, pressure on the voters, the collection of passports and the widespread bribery in particular, are absent.

TV interviews and debates are open to all parties. The internet news sites are accessible to all candidates, and the media covers the participating parties’ campaign activities and political platforms equally. All these give confidence that upcoming elections will be free, fair and transparent.

European observers assessed the first week of electoral process positively, and expressed hope that elections in Armenia will go forward in accordance with democratic standards and results will reflect the true will of the people.

All these are very important for the future of the country. It will help to bring about not only political stability, but also in terms of foreign investments, which are important ingredients in improving the economy and with it the living standard of the people.

However, there is some anxiety that the remnants of the previous regime will try to muddy the waters as much as they can. Already, they are complaining that there is pressure on their supporters, and about the use of administrative levers against them. There is a good possibility that after the election results are announced, they will protest and call in to question the validity of the whole electoral process and they will lodge complaints with international organizations.

All these are expected, but we hope that such attempts will fail, and after the elections a new and brighter chapter will be opened for Armenia.
MASSIS

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

PFA Special Report: Armenia\’s 2012 Parliamentary Election

December 13, 2012

Artsakh is Part of Europe, Says Armenian Lawmaker

June 21, 2017

IIGHRS’ President Sets Record Straight on Turkey’s Treatment of Jews

February 11, 2015

Emmy Award Winning Composer to Stage Musical on Armenian Genocide

February 25, 2015

Karabakh Issue Top Priority for Russian Foreign Policy

January 27, 2017

Yura Movsisyan MLS Player of the Month for June

July 5, 2016

Erdogan Slams France Over Armenian Genocide Recognition

October 12, 2011

7th Annual Armenian Identity Festival in Pasadena

July 23, 2014

Panel at MIT to Shine \”Spotlight on Nagorno-Karabakh: The Four-Day War and Its Aftermath\”

February 20, 2017

Lavrov Visits Yerevan and Baku to Present Medvedev\’s Vision on Karabakh Conflict Resolution

July 8, 2011

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.