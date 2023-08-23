YEREVAN — The United States has denied claims that it is pressuring UNSC member countries not to sign a resolution on the Nagorno-Karabakh humanitarian crisis following the emergency meeting on August 16.

In written comments in response to an ARMENPRESS inquiry, the United States Embassy in Armenia said that the United States has ‘not seen a draft resolution, and claims that the U.S. is pressuring member countries not to sign a resolution are completely false.’

Asked whether the U.S. planned to submit a draft resolution following the UN Security Council urgent meeting of August 16 the United States Embassy said: ‘At the United Nations Security Council meeting last Wednesday on the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh, led by our Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the Council discussed key issues related to the current humanitarian situation.

As noted in our statement at the UNSC session, we remain deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation in NK and we’re encouraging the Azerbaijani government to open the Lachin Corridor to humanitarian, commercial and private traffic expeditiously.’

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan also dismissed the rumors, circulated by some media outlets, when he spoke during a news conference in Yerevan on Tuesday. He said he believes Washington realizes that a UN resolution would help to end the crisis in Karabakh.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan explained earlier that no decision was made following the August 16 emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, because from the procedural point of view, the format of the UNSC emergency meeting is discussion-based and does not imply adoption of a resolution or statement.

Besides, according to her, 15 (permanent and non-permanent) members of the UN Security Council have the right to propose draft UNSC resolutions and initiate voting, while Armenia does not have these powers as it is not a member of the Security Council.