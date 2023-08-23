Author
STEPANAKERT — The Nagorno-Karabakh presidency has denied media reports claiming that President Arayik Harutyunyan has decided to accept Azerbaijan’s proposal to use the Aghdam road for commercial transit.

According to Hraparak newspaper, Harutyunyan convened on August 22 a Security Council meeting and told the officials that a decision has been made to start trade of fuel, medications and other goods through the Aghdam road while food will be supplied through the Lachin Corridor by the Russian peacekeepers.

President Harutyunyan’s spokesperson Lusine Avanesyan told ARMENPRESS that Harutyunyan indeed held closed meetings with officials on August 22 but no such decision was made.

She said that Harutyunyan held meetings on August 22 and 23 with various politicians and public figures to discuss the humanitarian and security issues resulting from the Azerbaijani blockade, the Nagorno-Karabakh government’s upcoming actions and the proposals received from various mediators aimed at resolving the situation.

“No decision was made, and the discussions continue, and soon President Harutyunyan will personally present the information on the situation and the approaches of the authorities,” Avanesyan added.

