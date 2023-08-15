Professor Richard G. Hovannisian’s passing has brought about a swell of heartfelt sympathies and meaningful remembrances. The Hovannisian family expresses its gratitude for all of the messages of solace and comfort received in his memory. In worldly life, he was the quintessential teacher of Armenian history and experience in the 20th and 21st centuries. In eternal life, his spirit and vision will continue to inspire generations to come. The memorial gifts to Orran (orran.org), the Holy Martyrs Ferrahian School Richard G. Hovannisian Scholarship Fund, Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church and other worthy charities are testaments to the light and lessons that will be shared in his name.

Karasunk/ 40th Day Requiem services will be held on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church in Fresno, California and Sourp Sarkis Cathedral in Yerevan, Armenia.

With gratitude and commitment to carry on.

-Richard and Vartiter Hovannisian Family-