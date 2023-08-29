Armenian Educational Benevolent Union (AEBU) condemns the kidnapping of three Armenian students, Alen Sargsyan, Vahe Hovsepyan, and Levon Grigoryan from Artsakh by Azerbaijani forces and calls for their immediate release and safe return.

Despite the presence of their Russian Peacekeeper escorts and numerous empty promises of safe passage by the Aliyev regime, these students were taken on false pretenses. This kidnapping is further confirmation to the international community of Azerbaijan’s ongoing policy of ethnic cleansing against the native Armenians of the region.

Education is a universal right that should be upheld and protected, irrespective of geopolitical conflicts. The abduction of these Armenian students goes against all principles of humanity. Every student should have the right to an education free from the fear of violence or political persecution.

We ask the international community to urgently intervene and ensure the immediate release and safe return of the abducted Armenian students. It is imperative that steps be taken to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

AEBU remains steadfast in our commitment to advocating for the rights of students and promoting education as a cornerstone for peace, understanding, and progress. We emphasize the importance of preserving the sanctity of education and safeguarding the well-being of students everywhere.

AEBU will continue to monitor the situation closely and contribute to efforts that support the well-being and rights of Armenian students worldwide. Our thoughts are with the affected students and their families, and we call for their immediate release and safe return.

Board of Directors

Armenian Educational Benevolent Union