PARIS — France deplores Azerbaijan’s ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor, which contravenes the commitments it undertook in the ceasefire agreement and jeopardizes the negotiating process, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement today.

‘We express our full support for the July 26th statement by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy concerning the humanitarian situation affecting the population of Nagorno-Karabakh.

France calls on Azerbaijan to comply with its international commitments and to implement the provisional measures indicated by the International Court of Justice in its February 22nd order, which are binding.

We demand the restoration of free movement for people, goods and cargo throughout the Lachin corridor, in both directions, and the continuous supply of gas and electricity to the population.

Alongside the EU, France remains fully committed to promoting a just and lasting peace in the region, a message that was expressed by the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs during her visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan at the end of April,’ the statement said.

The European Union is deeply concerned about the serious humanitarian situation affecting the local population in the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast, the EU High Representative Josep Borrell said in a statement late on Wednesday.

He said the movement through the Lachin corridor remains obstructed for more than seven months, despite Orders by the International Court of Justice to reopen it.

Medical supplies and essential goods are in short supply or have already run out, with dire consequences for the local population.

‘It is incumbent on the Azerbaijani authorities to guarantee safety and freedom of movement along the Lachin corridor imminently and not to permit the crisis to escalate further.