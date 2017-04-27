Princess Dina Mired of Jordan Encourages Cancer Patients in Yerevan Trip

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Her Royal Highness Princess of Jordan Dina Mired, as a mother of a child who overcome cancer, has encouraged the mothers of children who are being treated in the Yolyan Hematology Center of Armenia.

During her April 27 visit to the Hematology Center, the Princess opened up about her story.

“When my son was diagnosed in 1997, Jordan didn’t have good methods for cancer treatment and we were forced to seek treatment abroad. It was difficult for me, even though I was a Princess. After my son’s recovery, I joined the struggle against cancer, trying to help that all children have equal opportunities for cancer treatment. Me and many others worked very hard from zero. And today our cancer center is one of the few regional licensed centers which saves thousands of lives”, Dina Mired said.

According to the Princess, by using her social status she now wants to help mothers and fathers also. She is convinced Armenia’s and Jordan’s cooperation in cancer treatment will continue.

“The most important purpose of my visit was seeing new achievements of cancer treatment in Armenia. I am impressed with the Hematology Center. But it needs some new technologies and treatment methods. And the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) is the best structure which can share experience and skills”, the Princess said and mentioned that the UICC, where she is the president, is comprised from around 1000 organizations of 150 countries, the main mission of which is mutual help and exchange of experience.

According to her, there are numerous wonderful programs currently. UICC’s new initiative is called City Cancer Challenge. And in the event of any problem of cancer, the entire ‘city’ comes together to fight against it.

“And I believe Armenia will be a wonderful candidate for this. It will really bring rapid progress. We are also a small country and our resources are few. It is easier to be compared to a similar country, than for instance with a European or any other developed country”, she said.

“The Medical University today has initiated joining this union, which enables to share international experience and introduce technologies. I am very happy that the Princess herself leads the Union. She encouraged the patients of the center. As a mother of a child who has overcome cancer, she said they will experience emotional difficulties. She expressed her conviction that everyone will definitely get treated, since such centers exist in Armenia. The Princess expressed her readiness to assist the Hematology Center’s international accreditation”, YSMU Rector Armen Muradyan said, expressing hope cooperation with the structure will have wide circles.

At the invitation of the Yerevan State Medical University, Her Royal Highness Princess Dina Mired of Jordan arrived in Armenia to participate in the April 28 Cancer Survivor Congress.

The Congress is organized by the Yerevan State Medical University and the Armenian Association of Hematology and Oncology.

The Princess of Jordan was recently elected as president of the Union of International Cancer Control. She is as well the President of Harvard University Global Task Force for Expanded Access to Cancer Control and Care in the Developing World.

The Princess began her visits to Armenia’s medical institutions from an early morning visit to the Muratsan Hospital Complex. The Princess reviewed the institutions’ chemotherapy clinic and the possibilities and equipment of other units. She talked to the patients and the medical personnel.

Her Royal Highness Princess Dina Mired also visited the Yolyan Hematology Center where she toured the units of the institution.

The Princess also participated in a tree-planting in Heratsi High School, as well as the ceremony of donating a modern laser device to the Izmirlyan Medical Center’s Department of Urology.

The Princess will deliver a report on ‘Cancer is not contagious, love is contagious’ during the April 28 Congress.