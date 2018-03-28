Dr. Garbis Der-Yeghiayan’s “Voices in Silence” to Be Presented on April 6

LOS ANGELES — Dr. Garbis Der-Yeghiayan’s highly-acclaimed book, “Voices In Silence”, an unprecedented Photo-Album on Western Armenia, Cilicia and Cappadocia, will be presented to the community on Friday, April 6, 2018 at 7:30 P.M. The event is organized by the Organization of Istanbul Armenians and will be held at the Bolsahye center, 19726 Sherman Way, Winnetka, California.

Dr. Ohannes Kulak Avedikian will MC the program. The book will be reviewed by Mr. Sarkis Majarian. The cultural program includes performances by Mrs. Asdghig Dadour, recitation; Angela Amirian, violin; and Nshan Chaghatzbanian, vocal solo. Congrratulatory remarks will be delivered by Mr. Hovsep Nalbandian.

According to Mr. Harut Sassounian, the” Voices in Silence is the most incredible album of our historic Armenian lands. Stunning photos! Most of them I have never seen before. The Album also demonstrates sadly our immense losses due to the Genocide. I wish every Armenian would have a copy of this comprehensive historic album, so they won’t forget their heritage and ancestry. It is a masterpiece!”

Mrs. Annie Totah describes the “Voices of Silence” as “a remarkable publication. It is a great source of information and enlightenment. It is easy to read and the illustrations make it really interesting. It could be used as a textbook, sent to elected members of Congress and to other institutions”.

Governor George and Gloria Deukmejian portray the “Voices of Silence” as “an outstanding publication. Our non-Armenian friends are enjoying it and once they open it they cannot put it down!!”

The community is cordially invited to attend this interesting and enlightening event.