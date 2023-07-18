Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

STEPANAKERT — Nagorno Karabakh authorities have denied Azerbaijani reports claiming that representatives of the Red Cross, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, are transporting humanitarian aid from Akna (Aghdam) through Askeran.

“Fresh disinformation is generated on Facebook claiming that the employees of the Red Cross, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, are transporting humanitarian aid from Akna (Aghdam) through the town of Askeran. We call on everyone to not trust unverified information and refrain from divisive and slanderous actions,” the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement. The ministry said that not a single vehicle has passed through the Askeran police checkpoint.

It added that police officers of the Askeran police department are on 24/7 patrol at the mentioned checkpoint and the traffic of Aserkan and nearby settlements is under surveillance.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenian Parliament Adopts New Election Law

YEREVAN (Combined Sources)– The National Assembly of Armenia has passed today in…

Armenia Reopens Economy As Health Minister Warns of Surge in COVID-19 Cases

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Armenian authorities reported the largest daily number of coronavirus…

Robert Dold and Frank Pallone Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs for the 114th Congress

WASHINGTON, DC – The Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues today announced that…
OSCE-Co-Chairs

International Mediators Vow ‘Intense Activity’ On Karabakh

BAKU/STEPANAKERT — A team of U.S., Russian and French mediators met with…