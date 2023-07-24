Up next
YEREVAN – Armenia’s State Revenue Committee informs that, according to the data of income tax and social contribution calculations submitted by taxpayers for the month of June 2023, the number of income-earning workplaces was 719,274. This figure exceeded the number from the nine months of the previous year by 38,224, representing a growth of 5.6%.

Simultaneously, the committee reports that, based on accounting documents (including cash register receipts) issued by taxpayers during June 2023, there were 55.4 million transactions with a total value of 1044.5 billion AMD. These numbers surpassed the indicators for the same period of the previous year by 2.6 million transactions or 5.0% in quantity and by 204.7 billion AMD or 24.4% in value.

 

