Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

FRANKFURT — The qualifying draw for EURO 2024took place in Frankfurt on Sunday 9 October 2022. With Germany already qualified as hosts and Russia currently suspended, the 53 remaining teams were split into ten groups: seven groups of five teams and three groups of six teams.

Armenia will face Croatia, Wales, Turkey and Latvia in Group D. Will host Turkey on March 25 for the first match.

In total, 23 teams will join hosts Germany in the 24-team UEFA EURO 2024 finals. The first 20 places will be decided by the qualifying group stage, with the top two in each section advancing. The remaining three spots go to the winners of the play-offs, linked to the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czechia, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenia Withdraws From 2021 Eurovision Song Contest

YEREVAN (Arka) — Armenia’s public broadcaster AMPTV has announced its withdrawal from…

Karabakh Ombudsman’s New Report Details Violations of the Rights of the People of Artsakh by Azerbaijan in August 2022

STEPANAKERT — Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman’s office has published an ad hoc…

International Recording Artist Andy Madadian Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD — Armenian-Iranian international recording artist Andy Madadian received the 2,684th star…

President Sarkisian Warns Against Azerbaijani Attempts to Destabilize the Region

DUSHANBE (RFE/RL) — Armenian called on the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)…