FRANKFURT — The qualifying draw for EURO 2024took place in Frankfurt on Sunday 9 October 2022. With Germany already qualified as hosts and Russia currently suspended, the 53 remaining teams were split into ten groups: seven groups of five teams and three groups of six teams.

Armenia will face Croatia, Wales, Turkey and Latvia in Group D. Will host Turkey on March 25 for the first match.

In total, 23 teams will join hosts Germany in the 24-team UEFA EURO 2024 finals. The first 20 places will be decided by the qualifying group stage, with the top two in each section advancing. The remaining three spots go to the winners of the play-offs, linked to the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czechia, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein