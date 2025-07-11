Up next
YEREVAN — The Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia has announced the arrest of seven additional individuals for their involvement in the mass riots that took place on November 10, 2020.

According to the statement, on that day, mass disturbances were organized and carried out in and around the administrative buildings of the Government and National Assembly, as well as in other locations. The riots included public calls for the violent overthrow of the constitutional order and attempts to coerce the Government and the National Assembly.

As part of the ongoing criminal proceedings initiated over these events, and as a result of joint operations conducted by the National Security Service of Armenia (NSS) and investigators, the identities of seven more participants in the riots were established.

“Based on motions submitted by the investigator, and approved by the supervising prosecutor, decisions have been made to initiate criminal prosecution against these individuals. The seven suspects have been taken into custody,” the Investigative Committee’s statement reads.

Motions have also been submitted to the court to impose administrative oversight as a preventive measure for the seven individuals.

It is emphasized that a person accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the procedures set by the Criminal Procedure Code and confirmed by a final verdict issued by a court of law.

