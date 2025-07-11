YEREVAN — On July 11, Armenia’s Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan received U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien and the newly appointed U.S. Defense Attaché, Colonel Matthew Krone.

Minister Papikyan congratulated Colonel Krone on his appointment and wished him success in his new role.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the ongoing defense cooperation between Armenia and the United States and explored prospects for future development. Both parties assessed the current level of collaboration as strong and productive.

The U.S. side reaffirmed its commitment to continuing support for Armenia’s defense reform efforts.

The discussion also touched upon regional and international security issues.