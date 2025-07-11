YEREVAN — In observance of World Population Day, Florence Bauer, Regional Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), presented a brief overview of global and Armenian population trends.

According to a press release from UNFPA’s Armenia office, the theme of World Population Day 2025 is:

“Empowering Youth to Build the Families They Want in a Just and Hopeful World.”

This theme addresses the pressing issue of declining fertility rates, as highlighted in UNFPA’s State of World Population 2025 report. The report shows that many people—especially young people—are unable to have the number of children they desire due to various social, economic, and health-related barriers.

A global survey conducted in 14 countries with over 14,000 participants revealed that while many individuals wish to have more children, they often cannot because of these constraints.

“It is crucial to prioritize the needs and voices of young people and protect their rights, which is essential for sustainable development, peace, and human dignity. Young people don’t just need services—they need hope, stability, and a future worth striving for,” the report states.

The report also covers demographic trends in Armenia, noting that the urban population is approximately 1.8 times larger than the rural population.

As of January 1, 2025, Armenia’s permanent population was estimated at approximately 3.075 million people, an increase of around 84,000 compared to 2024, according to the Statistical Committee of the Republic of Armenia (ARMSTAT).

Based on a medium-growth scenario, Armenia’s population is projected to decline to around 2.373 million by 2050, assuming all other factors remain equal. The population structure is expected to shift significantly, with a notable increase in the proportion of elderly citizens.

Between 2018 and 2023, Armenia saw a moderate increase in the average number of children per woman, with the fertility rate rising to 1.9. However, over 60% of Armenian households do not have children. About 16% have two children, 15% have one, and only around 7% have three or more children, according to ARMSTAT. Yet, most Armenian couples ideally wish to have three children, according to UNFPA.

“Therefore, it is necessary to eliminate economic (income, housing, employment), social, healthcare, institutional, and other barriers that prevent especially young people from having as many children as they wish,” the report emphasizes.

World Population Day was established in response to the public interest generated by “Five Billion Day” on July 11, 1987, when the world population reached 5 billion. It was officially endorsed by UN General Assembly Resolution 45/216 and was first celebrated in 1990, observed in over 90 countries.