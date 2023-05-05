NORTHRIDGE, CA – The Armenian Studies Program of the California State University, Northridge (CSUN) has organized a book presentation on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the Armenian Society of Los Angeles (3rd floor library), 117 S. Louise St., Glendale. Roupen Avsharian, Esq., will present the book, which is authored by Prof. Ohannes Geukjian and titled The Russian Military Intervention in Syria.

Prof. Geukjian holds a Ph.D in Peace Studies, University of Bradford (UK), is the author of several books and numerous scholarly articles on the South Caucasus, the Middle East, and Russia, and currently serves as the chairman of the Department of Political Studies and Public Administration at the American University of Beirut (AUB). He will be present at the event and share his thoughts.

The Russian Military Intervention in Syria examines Russia’s assertive foreign policy and its attempts to protect its geostrategic interests in the Middle East and former Soviet territory. The book analyzes the history of Russia’s presence in the Middle East and the country’s growing frustration with American and Western policy, revealing the objectives behind Russia’s use of military power, namely, to maintain its regional influence in Eurasia and to enhance its status in the world. The book also provides a detailed examination of the Geneva and Astana peace processes, the geopolitical objectives of Turkey, Iran, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and how disagreements between Russia and the United States over issues of regime change, global security, and armaments have negative implications for international conflict management.

The public is cordially invited to this important and timely presentation. Admission is free. For further inquiries, contact Prof. Vahram Shemmassian at [email protected].